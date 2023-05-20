Loop Capital Trims Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Target Price to $280.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Loop Capital from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $323.25.

NYSE HD opened at $290.88 on Wednesday. Home Depot has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $347.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $290.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $306.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Home Depot will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HD. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,379,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Home Depot by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $236,865,000 after buying an additional 24,640 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

