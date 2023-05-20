Robert F. Werner Sells 21,559 Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Stock

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) CAO Robert F. Werner sold 21,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total transaction of $25,870.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 354,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,697.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Invitae Price Performance

NVTA stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. Invitae Co. has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.68, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.98.

Get Invitae alerts:

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $117.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.57 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 285.28% and a negative net margin of 611.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.78) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Invitae Co. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Invitae

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in Invitae in the third quarter worth $206,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Invitae during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Invitae during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitae during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitae during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

NVTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Invitae in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Invitae from $1.75 to $1.50 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.88.

About Invitae

(Get Rating)

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.