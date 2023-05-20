Insider Buying: Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Director Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.14 per share, for a total transaction of $22,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,260. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Vornado Realty Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:VNO opened at $13.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $12.31 and a 52 week high of $35.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.56 and a 200 day moving average of $19.73.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.61). Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $445.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Vornado Realty Trust announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 26th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VNO. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,358,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,617,000 after buying an additional 282,152 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 30.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,448,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,289,000 after buying an additional 4,723,170 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $376,294,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 5.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,749,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,594,000 after buying an additional 776,978 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 1,503.2% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,759,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,093,000 after buying an additional 9,150,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of office, retail, merchandise mart properties, and other real estate and related investments. It operates through the New York and Other segments. The company was founded by Steven Roth on March 29, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

