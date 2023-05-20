Piper Sandler Cuts Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target to $70.00

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $82.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NTR. Raymond James upgraded Nutrien from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Nutrien from $91.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Nutrien from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Nutrien from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on Nutrien from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.35.

Nutrien Price Performance

NTR opened at $61.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.86. Nutrien has a 1 year low of $58.75 and a 1 year high of $103.20.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 18.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 16.64%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutrien

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTR. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

Featured Articles

