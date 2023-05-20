Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) CTO Sells $23,318.90 in Stock

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Rating) CTO Wouleta Ayele sold 2,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total transaction of $23,318.90. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 138,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,307,967.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Wouleta Ayele also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 16th, Wouleta Ayele sold 2,930 shares of Sweetgreen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $28,801.90.

Sweetgreen Stock Performance

Shares of SG opened at $9.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.79. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $22.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sweetgreen ( NYSE:SG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.04). Sweetgreen had a negative return on equity of 28.08% and a negative net margin of 34.58%. The company had revenue of $118.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.14) earnings per share. Sweetgreen’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Sweetgreen by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sweetgreen in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,096,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Sweetgreen by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,567,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,290,000 after purchasing an additional 45,653 shares during the last quarter. Solas Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sweetgreen during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,352,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 421.6% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,262,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on SG. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen cut shares of Sweetgreen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

About Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.

