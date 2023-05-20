Robert W. Baird Boosts ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $560.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $548.00 to $560.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on NOW. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ServiceNow from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $410.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 92 Resources reiterated a reiterates rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $515.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $527.70.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $510.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 260.36, a PEG ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.04. ServiceNow has a one year low of $337.00 and a one year high of $521.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $455.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $429.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total transaction of $1,168,481.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,043,979.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 69 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.30, for a total value of $31,277.70. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,834,505.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total value of $1,168,481.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at $7,043,979.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,095 shares of company stock valued at $8,131,910 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New Hampshire Trust lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.0% during the first quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.4% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,454 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.7% during the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirova lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirova now owns 2,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

