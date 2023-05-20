Mizuho Raises ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $93.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ON. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $70.40 to $89.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $91.08.

Shares of ON opened at $84.36 on Wednesday. ON Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $44.76 and a 12 month high of $87.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.47 and its 200-day moving average is $73.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

ON Semiconductor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total transaction of $385,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 601,312 shares in the company, valued at $46,361,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,190,200 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 100.0% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

