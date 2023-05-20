Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) CAO Sells $19,093.60 in Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) CAO Michele M. Meyers sold 1,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $19,093.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 244,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,839,738. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Coursera Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE COUR opened at $12.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.51. Coursera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $17.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coursera

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COUR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Coursera during the 4th quarter valued at about $137,598,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Coursera by 207.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,360,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,676,000 after buying an additional 918,943 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Coursera by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,742,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,914,000 after purchasing an additional 635,813 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Coursera by 475.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 660,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,811,000 after purchasing an additional 545,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Coursera by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,042,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,008,000 after purchasing an additional 462,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Coursera

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COUR. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Coursera from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial downgraded Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Coursera from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.08.

(Get Rating)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

Further Reading

