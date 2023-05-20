Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:EHI)

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of EHI opened at $6.82 on Friday. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $7.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.21.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 4,938 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

