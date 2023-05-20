Eni S.p.A. (E) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 22nd

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.4664 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Thursday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from ENI’s previous — dividend of $0.46.
ENI has a dividend payout ratio of 16.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ENI to earn $5.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.86 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.1%.
ENI Price Performance
E opened at $29.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.21. ENI has a fifty-two week low of $20.38 and a fifty-two week high of $32.21. The firm has a market cap of $52.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.03.
Institutional Trading of ENI
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ENI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of ENI by 114.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,114 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of ENI by 1,303.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,148 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ENI by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ENI by 3,614.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,897 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.18% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on E shares. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of ENI in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. HSBC raised ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas lowered ENI from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ENI in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.83.
ENI Company Profile
Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ENI (E)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/15 – 5/19
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.