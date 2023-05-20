Eni S.p.A. (E) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 22nd

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.4664 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Thursday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from ENI’s previous — dividend of $0.46.

ENI has a dividend payout ratio of 16.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ENI to earn $5.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.86 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.1%.

E opened at $29.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.21. ENI has a fifty-two week low of $20.38 and a fifty-two week high of $32.21. The firm has a market cap of $52.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.03.

ENI ( NYSE:E Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.53). ENI had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $32.21 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ENI will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ENI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of ENI by 114.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,114 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of ENI by 1,303.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,148 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ENI by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ENI by 3,614.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,897 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on E shares. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of ENI in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. HSBC raised ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas lowered ENI from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ENI in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

