StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ ULH opened at $27.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Universal Logistics has a 12 month low of $23.82 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.25 and a 200-day moving average of $32.16. The company has a market capitalization of $711.35 million, a P/E ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.22.
Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $437.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.80 million. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 7.85%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Universal Logistics will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.
Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of customized transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Logistics, Intermodal, Trucking, Company-Managed Brokerage, and Other. The Contract Logistics segment delivers value-added and/or dedicated transportation services to support inbound logistics to original equipment manufacturers and major retailers on a contractual basis, generally pursuant to terms of one year or longer.
