StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ULH opened at $27.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Universal Logistics has a 12 month low of $23.82 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.25 and a 200-day moving average of $32.16. The company has a market capitalization of $711.35 million, a P/E ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.22.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $437.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.80 million. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 7.85%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Universal Logistics will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Logistics during the 4th quarter worth $3,361,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Universal Logistics in the first quarter valued at about $2,729,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Logistics by 29.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,031,000 after buying an additional 92,662 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Universal Logistics by 582.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 106,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after buying an additional 90,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Universal Logistics by 63.5% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 204,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after buying an additional 79,534 shares in the last quarter. 24.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of customized transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Logistics, Intermodal, Trucking, Company-Managed Brokerage, and Other. The Contract Logistics segment delivers value-added and/or dedicated transportation services to support inbound logistics to original equipment manufacturers and major retailers on a contractual basis, generally pursuant to terms of one year or longer.

