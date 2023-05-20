UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

UFPI has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on UFP Industries from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Benchmark increased their price objective on UFP Industries from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on UFP Industries from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on UFP Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

UFP Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI opened at $82.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.03. UFP Industries has a twelve month low of $64.13 and a twelve month high of $99.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UFP Industries will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other UFP Industries news, Director William G. Currie sold 46,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $3,985,233.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,426,827. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other UFP Industries news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $839,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 380,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,952,895.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William G. Currie sold 46,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $3,985,233.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,426,827. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,591 shares of company stock worth $7,524,975. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in UFP Industries by 683.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in UFP Industries by 87.5% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in UFP Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in UFP Industries by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in UFP Industries during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc engages in the supply of products primarily manufactured from wood, wood and non-wood composites, and other materials to retail, packaging, and construction markets. It operates through the following segments: Retail Solutions, Packaging, and Construction. The Retail Solutions segment sells treated lumber products, wood plastic composite, mineral based composite decking and related decking accessories, exterior sliding, pattern, trim, and facia products.

