Covenant (COVN) Trading Up 18.3% Over Last 7 Days

Covenant (COVN) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 20th. Covenant has a total market cap of $20.86 million and approximately $162,952.58 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Covenant token can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000896 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Covenant has traded up 18.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Covenant alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001376 BTC.

Gala (GALA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Covenant Token Profile

Covenant’s launch date was November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,607,283 tokens. Covenant’s official website is covenantchild.io. Covenant’s official message board is medium.com/@covenantchild. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Covenant Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covenant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covenant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Covenant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Covenant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Covenant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.