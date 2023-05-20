Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (WIW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on May 31st

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0605 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 15.0% per year over the last three years.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund stock opened at $9.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.31. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.94 and a 12 month high of $11.44.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WIW. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 29.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 215,686 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 49,151 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 4.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 351,997 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after acquiring an additional 15,704 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 40.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,058 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 29,558 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 103.1% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 4.0% during the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 845,191 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,134,000 after acquiring an additional 32,754 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

