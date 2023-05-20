Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.099 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE BGX opened at $10.84 on Friday. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.58 and a twelve month high of $12.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 267.6% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 37,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 27,192 shares during the period.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Company Profile

Blackstone Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a diversified and closed-end investment management company. It engages in the provision of current income and capital appreciation. The firm involves in employing long-short strategy positions in a diversified portfolio of loans and fixed income instruments.

