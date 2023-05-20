Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HIO opened at $3.68 on Friday. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.91.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

