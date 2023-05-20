Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd.
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years.
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE:HIO opened at $3.68 on Friday. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.91.
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
