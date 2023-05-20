Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE MNP opened at $11.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.95. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund has a twelve month low of $10.71 and a twelve month high of $13.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 9.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 58,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 5,229 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC raised its position in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 185.0% in the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 66,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 42,946 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 330,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 123,198 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

