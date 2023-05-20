Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE EMD opened at $8.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.94. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 52 week low of $7.40 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

Get Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 436,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 45,029 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 188,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 16,098 shares in the last quarter. 33.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.