Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:BGB)

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.088 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd.
Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of BGB stock opened at $10.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.67 and its 200 day moving average is $10.81. Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $12.21.
Blackstone Strategic Credit Fund is a diversified and closed-end investment company, which invests in portfolios, loans, and other fixed income instruments. It involves securities from US Corporate issuers, including first- and second-lien loans, and high yield corporate bonds of varying maturities. The company was founded on March 28, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
