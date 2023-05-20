Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:BGB)

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.088 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd.

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of BGB stock opened at $10.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.67 and its 200 day moving average is $10.81. Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $12.21.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Family Management Corp lifted its stake in Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 25,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 56,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter.

Blackstone Strategic Credit Fund is a diversified and closed-end investment company, which invests in portfolios, loans, and other fixed income instruments. It involves securities from US Corporate issuers, including first- and second-lien loans, and high yield corporate bonds of varying maturities. The company was founded on March 28, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

