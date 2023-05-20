EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 305 IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 305 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in IDACORP by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,843 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in IDACORP by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in IDACORP by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,979 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 6,284 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in IDACORP by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 76,555 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in IDACORP by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 55,267 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,960,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Get IDACORP alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IDACORP in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho downgraded IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on IDACORP from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.67.

IDACORP Stock Performance

NYSE:IDA opened at $106.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.63. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.53 and a 1 year high of $115.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.63. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.62.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $429.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.62 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 15.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.51%.

IDACORP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. It operates through the Utilities Operations and All Other segments. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity. The All Others segment consists of IFS’s investments in affordable housing developments and historic rehabilitation projects and Ida-West’s joint venture investments in small hydropower generation projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.