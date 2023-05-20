EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 146 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 58.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,358,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,303,042,000 after buying an additional 60,794 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 4.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,810,173 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,017,817,000 after purchasing an additional 107,002 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 9.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $733,197,000 after purchasing an additional 206,636 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 2.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,764,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $523,474,000 after purchasing an additional 38,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 4.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,299,265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $385,376,000 after purchasing an additional 50,627 shares during the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen lowered shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $390.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $391.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $430.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $390.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.15.

NYSE EPAM opened at $247.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $273.38 and a 200 day moving average of $314.79. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.65 and a 1 year high of $462.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.15.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 19.60%. Research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

