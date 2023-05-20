EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 819 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 75.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,902 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schubert & Co boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 1,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 12.68% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Stock Performance

INFY stock opened at $15.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.81. Infosys Limited has a one year low of $14.71 and a one year high of $20.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 31.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INFY shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Macquarie lowered shares of Infosys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Infosys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Nomura lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

