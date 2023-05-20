Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) Shares Purchased by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) by 2,985.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ESLT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Elbit Systems by 10.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,943,000 after buying an additional 5,319 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Elbit Systems by 3.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 55.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 10.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ESLT shares. TheStreet raised Elbit Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

Elbit Systems Price Performance

ESLT stock opened at $207.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $181.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.74. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 12-month low of $162.01 and a 12-month high of $244.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51 and a beta of 0.58.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 10.26%. As a group, research analysts predict that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

Elbit Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 17th. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

Elbit Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Elbit Systems Ltd. engages in the defense and homeland security sector. It develops and supplies airborne, land and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial applications. The firm also provides training and support services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.