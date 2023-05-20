DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in DraftKings by 6.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,631,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121,342 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in DraftKings by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 25,032,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,115,000 after purchasing an additional 314,790 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in DraftKings by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,991,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,368,000 after purchasing an additional 798,877 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in DraftKings by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,578,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in DraftKings by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,830,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,634,000 after purchasing an additional 30,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on DKNG. BNP Paribas upgraded DraftKings from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on DraftKings from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on DraftKings from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on DraftKings from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on DraftKings from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DraftKings currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.62.

In other news, CFO Jason Park sold 115,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $2,808,363.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 457,484 shares in the company, valued at $11,130,585.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO Jason Park sold 115,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $2,808,363.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 457,484 shares in the company, valued at $11,130,585.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 177,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $3,334,887.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 600,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,305,394.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,044,973 shares of company stock worth $41,001,942. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $24.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.85. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $25.34.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.10. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 94.41% and a negative net margin of 50.42%. The company had revenue of $855.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.80) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 80.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

