EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $36,000 Investment in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YETI. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in YETI by 23.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,266,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,536 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of YETI by 67.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,795,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,672,000 after purchasing an additional 721,816 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YETI in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,133,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of YETI by 12.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,908,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,454,000 after purchasing an additional 434,669 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of YETI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,844,000. Institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on YETI. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of YETI in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of YETI from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of YETI from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of YETI from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, YETI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.31.

YETI stock opened at $39.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.92. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.86 and a 52 week high of $55.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.48.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. YETI had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 33.52%. The firm had revenue of $486.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.03 million. Research analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

