Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Stock Position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Elastic were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Elastic by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Elastic by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 18,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Elastic by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 183,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,450,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Elastic by 134.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Elastic by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Elastic

In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 12,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $705,071.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 343,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,992,196.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Elastic news, insider Ken Exner sold 2,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $120,289.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 123,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,175,258.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 12,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $705,071.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 343,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,992,196.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,118 shares of company stock valued at $1,055,917. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Stock Down 1.2 %

Elastic stock opened at $64.81 on Friday. Elastic has a twelve month low of $46.18 and a twelve month high of $91.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39). The business had revenue of $274.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.71 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 52.03% and a negative net margin of 24.80%. As a group, research analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ESTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Elastic from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Elastic from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Elastic from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Elastic from $83.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Elastic from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elastic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.50.

About Elastic

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

