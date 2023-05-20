EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 113.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 241 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at $1,906,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.0% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,738,229,000 after purchasing an additional 132,560 shares in the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $1,785,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,571.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $1,785,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,571.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $27,107.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,189.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,296,277 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

NYSE:VEEV opened at $165.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.93, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.92. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.02 and a 1 year high of $232.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.42.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $563.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.18 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 22.63%. As a group, analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VEEV shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $233.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $204.00 to $212.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.39.

About Veeva Systems

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.