Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,128 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,793 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned 0.05% of Teradata worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDC. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Teradata in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Teradata in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Teradata by 104.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Teradata in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Teradata by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 24,400 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $995,032.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,954,321.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 4,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total transaction of $200,182.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,345,873.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 24,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $995,032.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,954,321.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDC opened at $46.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.81, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Teradata Co. has a 1-year low of $28.65 and a 1-year high of $46.53.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TDC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Teradata from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Teradata in a report on Friday, April 28th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Teradata from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Teradata from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teradata in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradata has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.44.

Teradata Corp. is a cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving data challenges at scale. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APJ. The company was founded on July 13, 1979, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

