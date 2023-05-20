Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $1.71 Million Stock Holdings in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 204,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CLVT. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clarivate by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 40,546,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,730,000 after buying an additional 15,988,500 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Clarivate by 86.1% during the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,781,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,210,000 after acquiring an additional 15,626,160 shares during the period. Elliott Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Clarivate during the third quarter worth about $93,900,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Clarivate by 1,381.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,180,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033,051 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Clarivate by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,614,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CLVT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Clarivate from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Clarivate in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Clarivate in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clarivate currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.88.

Clarivate Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Clarivate stock opened at $7.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of -1.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.82 and its 200 day moving average is $9.54. Clarivate Plc has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $15.10.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $675.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.42 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 151.76% and a positive return on equity of 8.39%. Equities research analysts forecast that Clarivate Plc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clarivate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of global information, analytics, and workflow solutions. It operates through the following segments: Academia and Government (A&G), Life Sciences and Healthcare (LS&H), and Intellectual Property (IP). The A&G segment consists of products and services to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize education and research at a global, national, institutional, and individual level.

