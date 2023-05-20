187,917 Shares in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new position in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 187,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RITM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Rithm Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rithm Capital stock opened at $8.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.79. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.86 and a 1 year high of $11.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.56.

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $783.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.88 million. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 12.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.17%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 178.57%.

Separately, JMP Securities cut their price target on Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rithm Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

Rithm Capital Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which aims to generate long-term value for investors by investing in mortgage related assets, including operating companies, that offer attractive risk-adjusted returns. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans Receivables, and Corporate.

