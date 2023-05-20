Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Stock Position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter valued at about $230,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 4,521 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 1.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 46,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter worth about $560,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter worth about $6,808,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Performance

NYSE BEPC opened at $34.92 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52-week low of $27.19 and a 52-week high of $42.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of -65.89 and a beta of 1.09.

Brookfield Renewable Announces Dividend

Brookfield Renewable Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is -254.72%.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

