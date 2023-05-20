Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 131,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 1,490.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 884,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,084,000 after acquiring an additional 829,025 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 773,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,570,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 90,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 255,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after buying an additional 9,580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

VRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Vertiv from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Vertiv from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Vertiv from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Vertiv from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

VRT opened at $15.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.87, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.43. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1 year low of $7.76 and a 1 year high of $17.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 1.96%. Vertiv’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacture, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

