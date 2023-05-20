Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $1.48 Million Stake in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in XPO were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in XPO in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in XPO by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 898 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of XPO by 169.2% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of XPO in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of XPO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XPO. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on XPO from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on XPO from $40.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Cowen lowered their target price on XPO from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on XPO from $39.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded XPO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.10.

XPO Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $46.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. XPO, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $49.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.86 and its 200 day moving average is $37.13.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 39.93% and a net margin of 1.92%. XPO’s quarterly revenue was down 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that XPO, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other XPO news, Director J Wes Frye purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.74 per share, for a total transaction of $53,610.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,610. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About XPO

(Get Rating)

XPO, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services. It operates through North American Less-Than-Truckload and European Transportation segments. The North American Less-Than-Truckload segment includes cross-border U.S. service to and from Mexico and Canada, as well as intra-Canada service.

Further Reading

