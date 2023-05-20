Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Reduces Stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Avnet were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVT. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Avnet by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,999,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,846 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Avnet by 8.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,475,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,763,000 after acquiring an additional 416,367 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Avnet in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,561,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Avnet by 101.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 364,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,153,000 after acquiring an additional 183,416 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Avnet by 311.0% in the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 190,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after acquiring an additional 143,912 shares during the period. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVT stock opened at $42.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.35. Avnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.45 and a fifty-two week high of $50.19.

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. Research analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVT. StockNews.com began coverage on Avnet in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Avnet from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Avnet from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avnet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

In other Avnet news, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 32,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $1,353,799.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,291,410.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Avnet news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 72,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total value of $3,037,158.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,519. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 32,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $1,353,799.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,291,410.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

