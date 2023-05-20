Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 349,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 34.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

In related news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $995,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,984,110 shares in the company, valued at $33,092,128.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $1,094,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 101,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,653.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $995,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,984,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,092,128.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 341,926 shares of company stock valued at $1,776,266 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock opened at $4.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.57 and a 200-day moving average of $5.55. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.24 and a 1-year high of $8.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -15.90 and a beta of 1.65.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.78 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on SOFI shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.14.

SoFi Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.