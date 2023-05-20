Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 145,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 47,013 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 21,234 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 136,269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 15,068 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 750,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,102,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 659,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,120,000 after buying an additional 164,477 shares in the last quarter. 52.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Antero Midstream

In other news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $3,141,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,060,730 shares in the company, valued at $11,105,843.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $3,141,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,060,730 shares in the company, valued at $11,105,843.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David H. Keyte acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.01 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 79,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,523.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Antero Midstream Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AM. UBS Group assumed coverage on Antero Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Antero Midstream in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antero Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

Shares of NYSE:AM opened at $10.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Antero Midstream Co. has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $11.61.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $241.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.91 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 34.62%. Antero Midstream’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.43%.

Antero Midstream Profile

Antero Midstream Corp. is a growth-oriented midstream energy company, which owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the Gathering and Processing and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

