AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,312,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in AXIS Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 3.7% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,815,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,243,000 after purchasing an additional 64,143 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in AXIS Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 4.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 726,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,703,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on AXIS Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AXIS Capital in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on AXIS Capital from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on AXIS Capital from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AXIS Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

AXIS Capital Price Performance

AXIS Capital stock opened at $56.11 on Friday. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $48.32 and a 12 month high of $63.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.83.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.44. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

AXIS Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.43%.

AXIS Capital Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance, and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

