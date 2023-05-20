Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 640 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 257.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Kilroy Realty from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.38.

NYSE KRC opened at $26.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.11. Kilroy Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.99 and a fifty-two week high of $62.18.

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

