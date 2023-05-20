Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 127.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 658.5% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 634.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on EEFT. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.38.

Euronet Worldwide Stock Up 0.6 %

Insider Buying and Selling

EEFT stock opened at $118.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.33 and a 200 day moving average of $103.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.60 and a 52 week high of $123.40.

In related news, CEO Nikos Fountas sold 4,280 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.06, for a total value of $441,096.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,378.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions. Its products and services include automated teller machine (ATM), point-of-sale (POS), card outsourcing, card issuing and merchant acquiring services, software solutions and cloud based payment solutions, electronic distribution of electronic payment products, foreign exchange services, and international payment services.

