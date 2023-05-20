Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 326.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. 52.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HE. StockNews.com began coverage on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Insider Transactions at Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries Price Performance

In other news, Director Keith P. Russell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $392,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,356.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HE opened at $35.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.94. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.18 and a 52-week high of $44.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.41.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.57%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

