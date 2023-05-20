Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Decreases Stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,681,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 129.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 284,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,003,000 after purchasing an additional 160,526 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 152,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,372,000 after purchasing an additional 39,819 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 154.4% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of H opened at $113.58 on Friday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52-week low of $70.12 and a 52-week high of $125.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.82. The stock has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.36.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is currently 11.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hyatt Hotels

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.38, for a total transaction of $305,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,368.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.38, for a total transaction of $305,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,368.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Sears sold 7,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.22, for a total transaction of $907,097.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,315 shares in the company, valued at $617,709.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,567 shares of company stock valued at $9,207,060 over the last 90 days. 21.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $112.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $113.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.88.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

