Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $1.95 Million Position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,409 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned 0.05% of MGIC Investment worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTG. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares during the period. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTG. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGIC Investment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.20.

MGIC Investment Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:MTG opened at $15.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.61. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $11.38 and a 12 month high of $15.76.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.89 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 72.70% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 14.39%.

Insider Activity at MGIC Investment

In other MGIC Investment news, Director Gary A. Poliner sold 8,296 shares of MGIC Investment stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total value of $115,480.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,788.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services. The company was founded by Max Karl in 1957 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

