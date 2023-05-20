Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $1.87 Million Stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,484 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DLB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 31.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,880,000 after buying an additional 30,158 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 4.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 7.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 3.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

NYSE DLB opened at $83.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.00. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.55 and a fifty-two week high of $88.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 43.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 9,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total transaction of $755,359.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,339,678.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 9,030 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total transaction of $755,359.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,339,678.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 30,779 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $2,598,978.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,380,662.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,661 shares of company stock valued at $7,806,456. 39.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. Its products include Cinema Imaging Products, Cinema Audio Products, and other products such as 3-D kits, broadcast hardware and software, monitors, and solutions for hearing impaired consumers.

Featured Articles

