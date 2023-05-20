The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.
The GDL Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years.
The GDL Fund Stock Performance
The GDL Fund stock opened at $7.77 on Friday. The GDL Fund has a 1 year low of $7.66 and a 1 year high of $8.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.90.
Institutional Trading of The GDL Fund
About The GDL Fund
The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The GDL Fund (GDL)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/15 – 5/19
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for The GDL Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GDL Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.