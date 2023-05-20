The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

The GDL Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years.

The GDL Fund Stock Performance

The GDL Fund stock opened at $7.77 on Friday. The GDL Fund has a 1 year low of $7.66 and a 1 year high of $8.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.90.

Institutional Trading of The GDL Fund

About The GDL Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in The GDL Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of The GDL Fund by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,339 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The GDL Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of The GDL Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The GDL Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000.

The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.

