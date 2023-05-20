Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (VRTS) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 28th

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 1.65 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th.

Virtus Investment Partners has increased its dividend payment by an average of 37.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Virtus Investment Partners has a payout ratio of 25.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Virtus Investment Partners to earn $26.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.4%.

NASDAQ VRTS opened at $183.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.28. Virtus Investment Partners has a 1-year low of $141.80 and a 1-year high of $248.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 22.77 and a quick ratio of 22.77.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VRTS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Virtus Investment Partners in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $248.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 82.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 1,937.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 163 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 495.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 387 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 37.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 572 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 107.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 582 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

