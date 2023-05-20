Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.2% annually over the last three years.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE BWG opened at $7.67 on Friday. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $9.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund

About Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BWG. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 9.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 477,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after buying an additional 41,449 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 19.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 210,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 33,835 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 3.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 152,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 5.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 113,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 5,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 9.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 75,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter.

BrandywineGLOBAL – Global Income Opportunities Fund, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objectives are to provide current income and it also seeks capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 27, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

