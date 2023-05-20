Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd.
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.2% annually over the last three years.
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE BWG opened at $7.67 on Friday. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $9.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.12.
About Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund
BrandywineGLOBAL – Global Income Opportunities Fund, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objectives are to provide current income and it also seeks capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 27, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
