Toni Rinow Acquires 2,950 Shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) Stock

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) Director Toni Rinow purchased 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.39 per share, with a total value of C$10,000.50.

Converge Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CTS opened at C$3.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.49. The stock has a market cap of C$694.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.96. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a 52 week low of C$2.59 and a 52 week high of C$8.07.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$640.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$772.43 million. Converge Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 1.15%. On average, analysts expect that Converge Technology Solutions Corp. will post 0.5372168 EPS for the current year.

Converge Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Converge Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

CTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cormark decreased their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$10.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$8.50 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$7.84.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions for corporate and government institutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

