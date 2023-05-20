Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (CSSEP) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 30th

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.2031 per share on Thursday, June 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Trading Down 0.1 %
CSSEP opened at $13.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.92. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $24.86.
About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment
Featured Stories
