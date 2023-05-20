Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (APLE) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 30th

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.

Apple Hospitality REIT has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Apple Hospitality REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 107.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT to earn $1.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.8%.

Shares of APLE stock opened at $15.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.18 and its 200 day moving average is $16.11. Apple Hospitality REIT has a twelve month low of $13.66 and a twelve month high of $18.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $77,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 568,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,805,689.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders purchased a total of 10,648 shares of company stock worth $171,979 over the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 11.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,258,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $597,649,000 after purchasing an additional 452,722 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 83.4% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 31,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 14,128 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 119.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 243,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,384,000 after purchasing an additional 132,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 33.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 348,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,264,000 after purchasing an additional 87,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on APLE. StockNews.com began coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple Hospitality REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

