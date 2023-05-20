The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (GRX) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.
The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 2.3% per year over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE:GRX opened at $10.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average of $10.17. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $12.27.
About The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust
The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.
