The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (GRX) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 2.3% per year over the last three years.

Get The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust alerts:

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GRX opened at $10.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average of $10.17. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $12.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust

About The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,053 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,478 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 717,640 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,693,000 after acquiring an additional 69,459 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.